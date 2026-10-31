Home
World
Middle East
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

Yenişafak English AA
11:11, 31/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza
File photo

Medical sources in Gaza said two Palestinians were killed in Israeli military strikes on Saturday, as the army continued shelling multiple locations across the besieged territory in ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2023.

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip early Saturday, medical sources said, as the army continued shelling multiple locations across the besieged territory in ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2023.

Civilian fatalities reported

Diaa Abu al-Rous was killed in an Israeli drone strike north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu. Witnesses said the attack targeted an area near an electricity company headquarters. Separately, Arafat al-Arair died from serious wounds sustained several days earlier in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of Gaza City, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Artillery and naval bombardment

Israeli military vehicles and artillery shelled eastern parts of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Gaza City, Khan Younis in the south and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, local sources told Anadolu. Israeli warships also shelled the Gaza City coastline and opened machine-gun fire toward the shore. In Khan Younis, military vehicles opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Iqlimi and Bir 19 areas south of the city, striking several tents though no injuries were reported.

Death toll climbs

Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire have killed 1,574 Palestinians and wounded 5,687 others as of Thursday, according to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, while destroying around 90% of civilian infrastructure, the ministry said.

Titles :gaza strippalestineisraelgaza ceasefirenuseirat refugee campkhan younisbeit lahiagaza health ministryisraeli strikes
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026