Two Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip early Saturday, medical sources said, as the army continued shelling multiple locations across the besieged territory in ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2023.

Civilian fatalities reported

Diaa Abu al-Rous was killed in an Israeli drone strike north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu. Witnesses said the attack targeted an area near an electricity company headquarters. Separately, Arafat al-Arair died from serious wounds sustained several days earlier in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of Gaza City, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Artillery and naval bombardment

Israeli military vehicles and artillery shelled eastern parts of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Gaza City, Khan Younis in the south and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, local sources told Anadolu. Israeli warships also shelled the Gaza City coastline and opened machine-gun fire toward the shore. In Khan Younis, military vehicles opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Iqlimi and Bir 19 areas south of the city, striking several tents though no injuries were reported.

Death toll climbs

Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire have killed 1,574 Palestinians and wounded 5,687 others as of Thursday, according to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, while destroying around 90% of civilian infrastructure, the ministry said.