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Iran vows ‘no geographical limits’ on military response: Minister

Iran vows ‘no geographical limits’ on military response: Minister

Yenişafak English AA
19:33, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Iran vows ‘no geographical limits’ on military response: Minister
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Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi said Iran is rapidly boosting its armed forces’ combat capabilities to enable strikes without geographical limits, warning that any attack would draw a decisive response as regional tensions persist amid Qatar-led mediation efforts.

‘No geographical limits’

Iran's Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi announced on Sunday that the Islamic Republic is rapidly enhancing its armed forces’ smart combat capabilities to enable operations without geographical constraints, acting under direct orders from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Speaking to reporters, Akhlaghi emphasized that the military buildup aims to ensure Iran can project power across any theater. "We are rapidly increasing our armed forces’ combat capabilities to be able to respond without geographical limits," he said.

Akhlaghi warned that Tehran maintains a posture of constant readiness, adding that adversaries should expect retaliation for any aggression. He stated that Iran "will not be caught off guard, nor will we be stopped, and any type of attack will receive an appropriate, decisive and effective response." He further stressed that the country "would not be surprised by threats, halted by pressure or dependent on the will of others in pursuing scientific and technological progress."

Diplomatic efforts amid tensions

The minister’s remarks coincide with ongoing mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan aimed at reviving negotiations between Washington and Tehran, according to regional diplomats. Indirect talks hosted in Doha have reportedly yielded progress on understandings regarding Iran’s nuclear program, potential sanctions relief, and security arrangements for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The diplomatic push seeks to de-escalate a confrontation that has threatened global energy shipments since February.

Tensions have remained elevated since the United States and Israel launched military attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation against regional targets and the subsequent blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Despite a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June to reduce hostilities, disputes over security guarantees and maritime access have persisted. More than 3,300 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, with thousands more displaced.

Titles :mehrdad akhlaghi ketabchiali khameneiiranstrait of hormuzqatar mediationiran nuclear programus-iran relationsdoha talks
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