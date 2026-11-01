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Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

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19:34, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza
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Medical sources at Gaza's Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals said Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed eight Palestinians including a child in Khan Younis and Gaza City, adding to the 1,580 deaths from ceasefire violations since October 10 as attacks near schools sparked panic among civilians living under the 14-month blockade.

Medical sources at Gaza's Nasser Hospital and al-Shifa Hospital said Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed eight Palestinians including a child across the coastal enclave, as the military continued its daily violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Attacks hit near schools in Khan Younis

Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu. Local residents said the attack landed near schools for children, causing widespread panic among students and faculty members.

Drone strike kills three in Gaza City

In a separate incident, three Palestinians — including a child — were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians on al-Thawra Street, according to medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital. Six other Palestinians sustained injuries of varying severity in the same attack, the sources added.

Death toll mounts amid truce violations

The latest fatalities bring the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli ceasefire violations to 1,580 since October 10, 2025, with another 5,711 wounded during the same period, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The ministry has documented more than 74,000 deaths and over 175,000 injuries since Israel launched its war in October 2023, during which approximately 90 percent of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.

Titles :gaza stripkhan younisgaza cityisrael-palestine conflictnasser hospitalal-shifa hospitalpalestinian casualtiesceasefire violations
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