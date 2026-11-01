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Opposition leader warns Netanyahu could use Iran war to cling to power

Opposition leader warns Netanyahu could use Iran war to cling to power

Yenişafak English AA
15:19, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Opposition leader warns Netanyahu could use Iran war to cling to power
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Yair Golan said the likelihood of another round of fighting with Iran is growing, warning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lacks the moral legitimacy to manage a new conflict while seeking to exploit military tensions to remain in office following inconclusive elections.

Growing tensions with Tehran

Israeli Democrats leader Yair Golan warned Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could exploit a potential new military confrontation with Iran to prolong his political survival amid deadlock following last week's parliamentary elections. Golan wrote on social media platform X that "the likelihood of another round of fighting with Iran is growing." His remarks followed reports in Israeli and US media suggesting that Washington and Tel Aviv could launch another attack on Iran after Tuesday's US midterm elections.

The Israeli Democrats leader said repeated rounds of fighting demonstrate Netanyahu's failures. "We have reached a point of repeated rounds of fighting with Iran, and this shows just how much Netanyahu has failed," he stated, arguing that the prime minister lacks the moral legitimacy and basic capacity to manage another conflict.

Political deadlock

The warning came after neither Netanyahu's bloc nor opposition parties secured the 61 seats required to form a government in last Tuesday's parliamentary elections. Preliminary results showed Netanyahu's alliance winning 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 48 for Jewish opposition parties and 19 for Palestinian parties.

Golan called for the formation of an alternative government, warning that Israel's security could be endangered under Netanyahu's leadership. Forming a new government as soon as possible is "of utmost importance, as Israel's security and the safety of its citizens are at stake," he said.

Legal challenges

Netanyahu, 76, faces an ongoing corruption trial involving charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which could result in imprisonment if convicted. He has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians during Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.

The inconclusive results have raised several possible scenarios, including a government backed by Palestinian parties, a unity government or another election.

Titles :yair golanbenjamin netanyahuisraeli democratsisraeliranknessetinternational criminal courtgaza warisraeli elections
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