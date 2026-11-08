Sudan army downs 4th drone in week, presses advance in West Kordofan

Air defenses intercept fourth drone in West Kordofan

Sudan’s armed forces announced on Sunday that air defense units shot down a fourth unmanned aerial vehicle in West Kordofan state within a week, marking the latest in a series of interceptions as the military presses its campaign against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the contested region. In a statement issued Saturday, the military said its batteries destroyed a “hostile” FH-95 drone east of Wad Banda around midday, though it did not identify the operator of the aircraft.

The downing comes amid intensifying clashes across North, West and South Kordofan states that have escalated since late last year. Army officials have not specified the origin of the downed drones, but the repeated interceptions suggest sustained aerial surveillance or strike attempts over the southern state.

Troops advance on strategic Al-Khuwei hub

Military sources told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that army units and allied forces destroyed RSF combat vehicles during a three-hour engagement near Al-Khuwei, inflicting what they described as heavy losses on the paramilitary group. The Joint Force of Armed Movements, which fights alongside the regular army, confirmed that its fighters had maintained offensive operations for a third consecutive day, reporting steady progress on multiple fronts.

Army personnel posted footage on social media platforms that they said showed destroyed RSF vehicles and documented recent advances around Al-Khuwei, a town that serves as a critical link between central Sudan and West Kordofan. The military is seeking to secure the area, which also functions as a major livestock trading center within Sudan’s gum arabic belt.

Army seizes key positions as war enters second year

The army announced separately that it had seized control of Ayal Bakhit and Umm Marahik, both located in the northwestern sector of Al-Khuwei district, following separate engagements with RSF fighters. These gains represent part of a broader push to consolidate government control over key transit routes in the region.

The war between Sudan’s army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 and has since killed tens of thousands of civilians while displacing millions from their homes. Fighting has intensified across the Kordofan states in recent months, with both sides trading accusations of atrocities as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.