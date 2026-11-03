Sudanese army downs FH-95 drone in West Kordofan

Drone interception

Sudan's armed forces announced Monday evening that air defense units shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle near Wad Banda in West Kordofan, marking the latest skirmish in the ongoing power struggle with the Rapid Support Forces. The army said it brought down a "hostile" FH-95, a Chinese-made platform used for reconnaissance missions, without identifying which party had deployed the aircraft.

Kordofan clashes

The incident comes as fighting persists across North, West and South Kordofan states, where the army and RSF have battled for control of strategic territory since April 2023. The conflict erupted over plans to integrate the paramilitary group into the national armed forces, shattering a fragile power-sharing arrangement and plunging the nation into civil war.

The FH-95 can remain airborne for more than 12 hours, according to technical specifications, making it suitable for extended surveillance operations over the vast terrain of western Sudan.

Humanitarian toll

The war has killed tens of thousands and forced around 13 million from their homes, according to UN estimates, with most fleeing to neighboring Chad and Egypt to escape the violence.