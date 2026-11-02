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Sudan lodges UN, AU complaints against Ethiopia over drone attacks

Sudan lodges UN, AU complaints against Ethiopia over drone attacks

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08:48, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:03, 02/11/2026, Monday
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Sudan lodges UN, AU complaints against Ethiopia over drone attacks
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Sudan's Foreign Ministry said late Sunday it has filed formal complaints with the UN Security Council and African Union, accusing Addis Ababa of allowing the Rapid Support Forces to use Ethiopian territory to launch drone strikes against civilian infrastructure and electricity stations across several states.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday filed formal complaints against Ethiopia with the United Nations Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council, accusing Addis Ababa of allowing drone strikes against civilian targets from its territory.

Complaints filed with UN and AU

The ministry said it submitted documents alleging that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces used Ethiopian territory to launch explosive-laden drones against civilian facilities and vital infrastructure. The attacks targeted 13 electricity stations in Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Sennar and Al-Qadarif states since last Monday, causing casualties and disrupting essential services.

Allegations of Charter violations

In its statement, the ministry described the alleged use of Ethiopian territory as a hostile act and accused Ethiopia of violating the UN Charter. It called on Addis Ababa to immediately halt such actions and urged the international community to hold the RSF accountable while applying international law to the Ethiopian government. There was no immediate response from Ethiopian authorities to the allegations.

Civil war enters second year

Sudan has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of supporting the RSF since the paramilitary group and the Sudanese army began fighting in April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced nearly 13 million people, worsening famine and the humanitarian crisis across the country, according to UN estimates. Ethiopia has denied previous allegations of supporting the RSF and maintains it respects Sudan's sovereignty.

Titles :sudanethiopiarapid support forcesrsfun security councilafrican unionkhartoumal-jaziradrone attacks
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