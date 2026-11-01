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Kenya demands Saudi Arabia lift Ebola travel ban over economic fears

Kenya demands Saudi Arabia lift Ebola travel ban over economic fears

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10:03, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:39, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Kenya demands Saudi Arabia lift Ebola travel ban over economic fears
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Kenya's Foreign Ministry on Saturday formally demanded that Saudi Arabia reverse its suspension of travel and visas over the Ebola outbreak, warning that the restrictions threaten trade, tourism, and employment despite evidence that the disease remains contained.

Kenya's Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued a formal diplomatic protest demanding that Saudi Arabia immediately lift travel restrictions imposed over an Ebola outbreak, warning that the measures lack scientific basis and risk severe economic damage to bilateral ties.

Diplomatic protest

In a note delivered to Riyadh after the Health Ministry criticized the curbs as excessive, Nairobi urged the immediate reversal of visa suspensions and a 21-day entry ban on travelers with recent Kenyan history. "Suspending visas and barring anyone who has been in Kenya in the last 21 days is a blanket, punitive measure not supported by epidemiological evidence in the country," the Foreign Ministry said.

Economic and epidemiological concerns

The ministry emphasized that all nine confirmed Ebola cases traced to a single imported infection, with no community transmission detected and no new infections reported since October 19. Kenyan officials warned that the ban would disrupt the lives of pilgrims, migrant workers, students, and business operators who depend on open travel corridors between the two nations.

WHO deadline

Nairobi gave Riyadh a 48-hour deadline to provide the World Health Organization with scientific justification for the restrictions, and pledged to raise the issue with Africa's disease control agency. The last confirmed case in Kenya was reported on October 19, according to health officials.

Titles :kenyasaudi arabianairobiriyadhebola outbreaktravel banworld health organizationafrica cdc
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