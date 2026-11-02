Africa CDC warns two-thirds of pledged Ebola funds remain undisbursed

Funding gap threatens containment

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya warned on Monday that two-thirds of international funding pledged to combat the Ebola outbreak remains undisbursed, urging immediate action as the crisis spreads across four African nations. Speaking on the US social media platform X, Kaseya noted that partners had committed approximately $2.9 billion in cash and in-kind assistance to the response, according to figures released by the continental health body in September.

Outbreak spreads across four nations

The current outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus strain has affected the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria — marking the first time Ebola has simultaneously reached three African regions. In Congo, the death toll has surpassed 5,000 from more than 10,000 confirmed cases, according to government figures released Saturday. "This outbreak reminds us that health security is shared. For the first time, Ebola has reached three African regions. Yet, two-thirds of the pledged response funds are still pending," Kaseya wrote on X.

Conflict zones hamper response

Kaseya stressed that delays in funding distribution endanger both civilians and medical personnel operating in challenging conditions. "Every day of delay puts more families and frontline health workers at risk," he said, adding that Africa CDC was coordinating with African leaders to secure safe access for health teams in conflict-affected areas. "We must act now, together, to stop the spread," Kaseya added. More than 10,000 confirmed cases have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the outbreak began.