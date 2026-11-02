Home
World
Africa
Africa CDC warns two-thirds of pledged Ebola funds remain undisbursed

Africa CDC warns two-thirds of pledged Ebola funds remain undisbursed

Yenişafak English AA
17:02, 02/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Africa CDC warns two-thirds of pledged Ebola funds remain undisbursed
File photo

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya warned that two-thirds of pledged international funding for the Ebola response remains undisbursed as the outbreak spreads across four nations.

Funding gap threatens containment

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya warned on Monday that two-thirds of international funding pledged to combat the Ebola outbreak remains undisbursed, urging immediate action as the crisis spreads across four African nations. Speaking on the US social media platform X, Kaseya noted that partners had committed approximately $2.9 billion in cash and in-kind assistance to the response, according to figures released by the continental health body in September.

Outbreak spreads across four nations

The current outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus strain has affected the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria — marking the first time Ebola has simultaneously reached three African regions. In Congo, the death toll has surpassed 5,000 from more than 10,000 confirmed cases, according to government figures released Saturday. "This outbreak reminds us that health security is shared. For the first time, Ebola has reached three African regions. Yet, two-thirds of the pledged response funds are still pending," Kaseya wrote on X.

Conflict zones hamper response

Kaseya stressed that delays in funding distribution endanger both civilians and medical personnel operating in challenging conditions. "Every day of delay puts more families and frontline health workers at risk," he said, adding that Africa CDC was coordinating with African leaders to secure safe access for health teams in conflict-affected areas. "We must act now, together, to stop the spread," Kaseya added. More than 10,000 confirmed cases have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the outbreak began.

Titles :jean kaseyaafrica cdcebola outbreakdemocratic republic of congodrcbundibugyo virusugandahealth security
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026