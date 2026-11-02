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WHO chief condemns 'deeply disturbing' attacks on Ethiopian civilians

WHO chief condemns 'deeply disturbing' attacks on Ethiopian civilians

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17:04, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 18:05, 02/11/2026, Monday
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WHO chief condemns 'deeply disturbing' attacks on Ethiopian civilians
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Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described attacks on displacement camps and food distribution sites in Ethiopia's Amhara and Tigray regions as deeply disturbing, warning that frequent drone strikes are pushing the country's fragile health system toward collapse as insecurity obstructs medical aid deliveries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday condemned attacks against civilians in Ethiopia's Amhara and Tigray regions as "deeply disturbing," highlighting the deaths of children—including a newborn—at a displacement camp and killings at a food distribution site as evidence of escalating violence that continues to plague the war-torn country.

Civilian casualties mount in northern regions

Children were among those killed in the Jaari 2 displacement camp in Amhara, while several others died in Rama, Tigray, while attempting to access food supplies, Tedros said in a post on X. "While these are the latest incidents, drone attacks and civilian casualties have tragically become frequent across Ethiopia," he warned, stressing that the violence continues to devastate civilian communities and disrupt essential services across the affected areas.

Health system nears collapse

The WHO chief stated that the violence is pushing an already fragile health system "closer to collapse," as hospitals grapple with critical shortages of health workers, medicines, and equipment. Ambulance services are "severely limited," he said, adding that insecurity continues to obstruct the delivery of life-saving medical supplies to some areas. "WHO and UN partners are working around the clock to deliver additional much needed medical supplies to all the affected regions," he added.

Prolonged conflict destabilizes Ethiopia

Amhara has experienced prolonged fighting between federal security forces and Fano militias since 2023, with military operations—including drone strikes—affecting civilian communities. The violence comes amid broader instability in Ethiopia, including renewed fighting in the northern Tigray region, which has further strained humanitarian conditions for families already facing shortages of food, medicine, and shelter following reductions in international aid.

Titles :tedros adhanom ghebreyesuswhoethiopiaamhara regiontigray regionfano militiashumanitarian crisis
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