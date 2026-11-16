COP31 Blue Zone registrations top 102,000, nearing COP28 record

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Registrations for the Blue Zone, where official negotiations take place at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, reached 102,610 in the summit's first seven days, approaching the record of 112,724 set at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. The Blue Zone hosts heads of state, ministers, national delegations, accredited observers and international organizations.

Green Zone draws 212,000 visitors

The Green Zone, which hosts public events and activities alongside the negotiations, has attracted 212,000 visitors so far. With four days remaining in the summit, organizers expect record numbers for both Blue Zone registrations and Green Zone visitors.

Within the Blue Zone, a route known as the Peace Path connects meeting venues and other facilities around a pond, giving participants a space to move between events and meet.

Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry said in a statement that the COP31 Green Zone program was designed using a "mirroring" approach to link its activities with negotiations in the Blue Zone. Under this model, issues discussed in the Blue Zone are presented to broader audiences in the Green Zone on the same day, with a focus on practical implementation and Türkiye's climate projects. The approach aims to establish an integrated structure between the two zones as part of the action-oriented summit.

More than 1,500 panels in the Green Zone

The Green Zone brings together public institutions, civil society groups, businesses, municipalities and international organizations for discussions and events on climate action, extending beyond the traditional concept of an exhibition venue. More than 1,500 panels are being held across the area, including over 400 organized within six thematic hubs covering Science and Technology, Climate Finance, Resilient Cities, Energy and Transportation, Green Industrialization and Zero Waste.

The area also features the Business World Pavilion of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, the Antalya Pavilion organized by the Antalya Governor's Office, a pavilion bringing together universities under the Council of Higher Education and panels hosted at institutional pavilions. All panels held at the thematic hubs are livestreamed on COP31's YouTube channel.

At the end of each day, data and briefing materials are compiled through heat maps, infographics and reports. These materials are brought together under the COP31 Impact Atlas, and the resulting analyses are intended to inform policymaking in Türkiye and other countries, as well as institutional climate strategies.

COPArt Talks brings culture and arts into climate discussions

The COPArt Talks stage, part of COP31's cultural and artistic program, hosts discussions and panels exploring the relationship between climate change, culture and the arts. During the first week, it welcomed international and Turkish artists, organizations working in ecology and climate-related fields, and museum representatives.

The program also included discussions on creative industries and aims to bring climate issues to wider audiences through culture and the arts.