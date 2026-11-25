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Network grows from 10,948 km to 14,272 km

Türkiye expanded its railway network by around 30% over the past 25 years and renewed its infrastructure, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu told Anadolu. The total length rose from 10,948 kilometers (6,803 miles) in 2002 to 14,272 km (8,868 mi) this year, he said.

Some 11,668 km (7,250 mi) of the network are conventional rail tracks, while 2,604 km (1,618 mi) are high-speed rail lines built from scratch since 2002.

Electrified and urban lines

Electrified railway lines expanded by 259% from 2,122 km (1,319 mi) to 7,627 km (4,739 mi), Uraloglu added. Urban rail systems grew by 276% from 281 km (175 mi) to 1,056 km (656 mi).

Turning to projects under way, he said: “Project work has been completed on 8,458 km (5,256 mi) and efforts are ongoing along a 3,985-km (2,476-mi) route.” Once all planned projects are completed, “The total railway length will reach some 31,439 km (19,535 mi),” he said.

High-speed trains to reach 32 provinces by 2030

Direct high-speed trains in Türkiye connect some 14 provinces, Uraloglu said, and the ministry plans to add 18 more by 2030 to bring the total to 32. “We provide direct high-speed rail services in the provinces of Istanbul, Kocaeli, Eskisehir, Yozgat, Kirklareli, Ankara, Konya, Karaman, Sivas, Tekirdag, Sakarya, Bilecik, Kirikkale, and Edirne,” he said.

“We will add Bursa, Corum, Kayseri, Nigde, Izmir, Usak, Balikesir, Afyonkarahisar, Mersin, Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Manisa, Malatya, Kahramanmaras, Igdir, and Kars to the roster by 2030,” he added.

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