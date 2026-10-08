Home
Economy
Turkey Economy
Türkiye lays roadmap for its next 100 years in transport: mega projects on the way

Türkiye lays roadmap for its next 100 years in transport: mega projects on the way

11:54, 08/10/2026, Thursday
Yeni Şafak
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye lays roadmap for its next 100 years in transport: mega projects on the way
Türkiye lays roadmap for its next 100 years in transport: mega projects on the way

The "Türkiye's Century in Transport and Infrastructure Summit," organized by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure in cooperation with Albayrak Media, opened today, October 8, in Istanbul. Held at the Istanbul Congress Center, the summit brings together industry representatives, experts, and senior executives to plan Türkiye's next 100 years in transport and infrastructure.

From highways to aviation, and digital infrastructure to communication technologies, the event is putting the road map for the "Türkiye Century" on the table with the sector's top names.

The summit opened with remarks by Albayrak Media General Manager Abdullah Hanönü, who framed the vision in strategic terms: "Türkiye's goal is no longer to be merely a country that roads pass through. Its goal is to be a center country where roads meet, change direction, and are redistributed to the world." He pointed to the Middle Corridor running east–west and the Development Road running south–north as cornerstones of that ambition, adding: "Geography alone is not destiny; it is reason, will, labor, and vision that turn geography into opportunity."

Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmuştur followed with striking figures on the national carrier's transformation: from 65 aircraft flying to 103 cities in 2003, Turkish Airlines now operates 564 aircraft serving 133 countries and 355 destinations across six continents — making it the airline flying to the most countries in the world. He noted that Istanbul Airport, described as "a monument of victory," is now Europe's busiest airport, with four runways capable of handling 148 flights per hour. He also set a new target: becoming the first Turkish brand to enter the world's top 100 most valuable brands.

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin emphasized that transport and communications are inseparable drivers of national development, and that digitalization must be built into infrastructure from the start — not added afterward. "Thanks to technologies like fiber, 5G, and artificial intelligence, we can manage transport networks in real time and respond to changing needs much faster," he said.

BTK Chairman Mehmet Koçyiğit outlined how Türkiye is embedding connectivity into its transport corridors: 5G licensing now includes coverage obligations for smart highways and smart high-speed rail lines, alongside existing requirements for motorways, tunnels over 1 km, and divided roads. He also highlighted a domestically developed, ASELSAN-built national monitoring system that detects unauthorized broadcasts and locates jamming signals without needing external reports — a key safeguard for air traffic control and transport safety. On the logistics front, he revealed that 2025 saw a record 1.45 billion+ cargo shipments, with the first half of this year already up 5% to 728 million.

In the summit's centerpiece special session, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu is answering questions from Yeni Şafak Editor-in-Chief Hüseyin Likoğlu, TVNET Editor-in-Chief Serhat İbrahimoğlu, and Z Raporu Editor-in-Chief Semra Karabaş.

The event is sponsored by leading companies including Avrasya Tunnel, Cengiz Holding, Getir.com, Halkbank, IGA Airport, Limak Holding, TURKA, Turkcell, Turkish Airlines, Türk Telekom, VakıfBank, and Ziraat Bank.

Titles :Turkiye CenturyTransportationAlbayrak MediaMega projects
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026