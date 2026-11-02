Home
World
Middle East
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile

Yenişafak English AA
12:01, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:06, 02/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile
File Photo

The Saudi-led coalition announced on Monday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi group toward the kingdom's southern region, as cross-border attacks continue to escalate amid renewed fighting that has deepened the country's humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Monday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the kingdom's southern region. Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement, though he did not specify the intended target or report any casualties.

Cross-border attacks

The incident marks the latest in a series of cross-border attacks by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia in recent days. The coalition has reported intercepting several ballistic missiles targeting the capital Riyadh and eastern Saudi Arabia, as well as drones launched toward the country's southern region. Military officials noted that these attacks reflect renewed fighting between the coalition and the Houthis that has aggravated tensions along the border.

Humanitarian toll

Years of conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group have devastated Yemen, causing a severe humanitarian crisis that affects millions of civilians. The renewed fighting has exacerbated conditions in a country already struggling with food insecurity and disrupted medical services. Aid agencies continue to warn that sustained military operations threaten to deepen civilian suffering across the impoverished nation.

Titles :saudi-led coalitionhouthi groupyemen conflictturki al-malikiballistic missilesaudi arabiacross-border attackshumanitarian crisis
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026