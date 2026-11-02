Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Monday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the kingdom's southern region. Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement, though he did not specify the intended target or report any casualties.

Cross-border attacks

The incident marks the latest in a series of cross-border attacks by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia in recent days. The coalition has reported intercepting several ballistic missiles targeting the capital Riyadh and eastern Saudi Arabia, as well as drones launched toward the country's southern region. Military officials noted that these attacks reflect renewed fighting between the coalition and the Houthis that has aggravated tensions along the border.

Humanitarian toll

Years of conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group have devastated Yemen, causing a severe humanitarian crisis that affects millions of civilians. The renewed fighting has exacerbated conditions in a country already struggling with food insecurity and disrupted medical services. Aid agencies continue to warn that sustained military operations threaten to deepen civilian suffering across the impoverished nation.