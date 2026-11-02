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Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza amid ceasefire violations

Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza amid ceasefire violations

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12:02, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:06, 02/11/2026, Monday
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Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza amid ceasefire violations
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Medical officials at Nasser Medical Complex said Israeli army fire killed four Palestinians and wounded 10 others across the Gaza Strip on Monday, adding that the attacks targeted multiple locations including al-Mawasi and Khan Younis amid ongoing ceasefire violations.

Medical officials at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza said on Monday that Israeli army fire had killed four Palestinians and wounded 10 others across the embattled territory within a 24-hour period, with strikes hitting al-Mawasi west of Khan Younis, eastern Deir al-Balah, and multiple other locations amid continuing violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Drone strikes hit civilian areas

A medical source at the complex said a man was killed and five others, including a woman and two girls, were wounded in an Israeli drone strike on al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, an area that has witnessed repeated attacks in recent days. Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile toward a Palestinian in the same area, adding that military vehicles had opened heavy fire toward locations east and south of the city.

In a separate attack, a Palestinian man was killed and four others were wounded, one critically, in an Israeli strike on Khan Younis itself, according to the same medical source. A 40-year-old man was also killed and another Palestinian moderately wounded in an Israeli attack east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while witnesses reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bomb on a gathering of Palestinians east of al-Masdar village in the same region.

Home demolitions and naval bombardment

Israeli forces demolished homes and buildings outside their deployment areas east of Al-Masdar, according to witnesses, who said the area has witnessed incursions by military vehicles and bulldozers in recent days amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling that forced several families to flee their residences. In Gaza City, witnesses said Israeli military vehicles fired artillery shells and gunfire toward eastern neighborhoods, while Israeli naval vessels opened fire toward the city's coastline.

Death toll rises

A Palestinian man died of wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on al-Mawasi on Sunday afternoon, medical sources said, bringing the total number of fatalities to four within the reporting period. Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire have killed 1,583 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 others since Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was reached after two years of an Israeli war that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others since October 2023.

Titles :gaza stripisraelpalestinekhan younisdeir al-balahnasser medical complexgaza health ministryceasefire violationsisraeli armypalestinian casualties
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