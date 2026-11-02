Bennett backs Eisenkot to form next Israeli government

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday that his Together party will endorse Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot for the premiership, strengthening the former military chief's bid to receive the first mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog.

Party endorsement

Bennett's Together party issued a statement confirming the decision was made at his direction and noted that the former premier had informed Eisenkot of his recommendation. The endorsement aligns with Bennett's campaign pledge to honor voters' choices, the statement added.

Deadlock in Knesset

Final results published Friday by the Central Elections Committee showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud winning 27 seats compared with 21 for Eisenkot's Yashar, 12 for Bennett's faction and eight for the Democrats led by Yair Golan. Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset — falling eight short of the majority required to govern — while opposition parties captured 48 seats and Arab parties took 19.

Consultations ahead

Israeli media reported that Golan's Democrats also intend to recommend Eisenkot during presidential consultations set to begin Nov. 4. Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg will submit official results to Herzog on that date, after which the president will hear from party representatives before tasking a designated candidate with 28 days to form a coalition.