Two tankers explode after hitting mines in Hormuz: IRGC

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Sunday that two oil tankers exploded after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, with one supertanker continuing to burn following a powerful blast. The force stated that both vessels were left immobilized after the explosions.

The IRGC Navy said both tankers had switched off their navigation and identification systems to attempt passage through an unauthorized route and were operating with US military support. The statement did not identify the tankers or provide information about their crews or possible casualties.

Maritime tensions

On Saturday, the force reported a similar incident, saying a supertanker had struck a mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, triggering an explosion and a fire. Maritime tensions have persisted since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating against Israeli and US targets before a ceasefire was reached in April.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the strait on June 18, but implementation stalled over disagreements concerning security arrangements. The latest explosions come as Washington and Tehran remain at odds over maritime security protocols in the vital oil transit route.