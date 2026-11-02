Palestinian body reports over 3,100 Israeli attacks in West Bank in October

October surge

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission on Monday documented more than 3,100 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers across the occupied West Bank during October, citing a sharp escalation in violence against Palestinian residents and their property. In its monthly report, the commission stated that Israeli troops conducted 1,764 assaults while settlers carried out 1,369 attacks throughout the month, according to Anadolu Agency.

Violence against civilians

The figure represents a 52.8% jump from September, when Palestinian authorities recorded fewer incidents across the territory. The documented incidents included shootings and physical assaults targeting Palestinian civilians, alongside damage to agricultural land, property seizures, and the burning of trees and vehicles. The commission noted that Israeli forces also imposed road closures and restricted access to Palestinian-owned land, while settler violence surged 111.6% compared with the 647 assaults recorded in September.

Legal context

The report comes amid heightened Israeli military operations and settler violence across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the Gaza war began in October 2023. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.