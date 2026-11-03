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Russia warns of planned new military action against Iran

Russia warns of planned new military action against Iran

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11:25, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
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Russia warns of planned new military action against Iran
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday that Moscow harbors deep concern over reports of planned new military action against Iran, describing the situation as complex and intertwined with other regional crises while urging intensified diplomatic efforts to normalize the standoff.

Russia warns of escalation

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Monday expressed deep concern over reports of planned new military action against Iran, describing the Islamic Republic as the victim of unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel.

"The conflict remains unresolved; it resonates with and is intertwined with other crises unfolding across the Middle East," Zakharova told reporters, stressing the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to normalize the situation. She expressed support for mediators working to advance negotiations and stated that Moscow remained ready to help identify mutually acceptable solutions.

Maritime blockade

"We hope that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will soon return to normal, with due regard for the legitimate interests of both the littoral states and those nations that wish to use this vital global economic artery safely and without hindrance," Zakharova said. She noted that this applies fully to Iran, adding: "This applies fully to Iran, which is currently contending with an unlawful maritime blockade imposed by the United States."

Regional tensions

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation across the region. Despite subsequent diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, tensions have persisted over security arrangements and navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Titles :maria zakharovarussiairanstrait of hormuzmiddle eastus-israeli warmaritime blockadediplomatic negotiations
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