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One killed as two helicopters collide in Nepal's Everest region

One killed as two helicopters collide in Nepal's Everest region

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09:24, 03/11/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:18, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
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One killed as two helicopters collide in Nepal's Everest region
File photo

A foreign tourist died Tuesday after a Fishtail Air helicopter and an Air Dynasty aircraft collided while attempting to land at the Pheriche helipad in Nepal's Everest region, prompting Simrik Air to dispatch rescue teams to evacuate the injured pilot and secure the high-altitude crash site in Solukhumbu district.

Two helicopters collided Tuesday while attempting to land at the Pheriche helipad in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, killing a foreign tourist aboard a Fishtail Air aircraft and injuring the pilot, local media reported. The accident involved aircraft operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty at the remote landing site frequently used by trekkers heading to Mount Everest.

Emergency responders were dispatched immediately to the high-altitude location as authorities began investigating the cause of the incident, according to reports from the region. Local officials have not yet released the nationalities of the victims or specified the extent of the pilot's injuries.

Emergency response

A Simrik Air helicopter reached the crash site shortly after the collision to assist with evacuation efforts, officials said. The injured pilot was receiving medical treatment while rescue teams worked to secure the area and recover the victim's remains from the mountainous terrain.

Visibility and weather conditions at the time of the crash remain under review as part of the initial investigation into the operational circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Aviation in Himalayan region

The Pheriche helipad serves as a critical logistics hub for expeditions to Mount Everest and surrounding peaks in the Khumbu region. The facility sits at high altitude and presents challenging conditions for pilots navigating the mountainous terrain.

Rescue operations were continuing Tuesday as aviation authorities worked to clear the wreckage and determine the precise circumstances that led to the fatal collision at the remote facility.

Titles :nepalmount everestsolukhumbuhelicopter collisionfishtail airair dynastyaviation accidentpheriche
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