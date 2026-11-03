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King Abdullah: Israeli expansion 'greatest threat' to region

King Abdullah: Israeli expansion 'greatest threat' to region

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10:55, 03/11/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 12:28, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
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King Abdullah: Israeli expansion 'greatest threat' to region
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King Abdullah II said on Monday that Israel's expansionist ambitions pose the greatest threat to the region's future, stressing that regional security cannot be achieved without Palestinians securing their rights to their land and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Expansionist ambitions

Speaking before parliament in Amman, Abdullah stated: "Israeli expansionist ambitions remain the greatest threat to the region's future and its hopes." He pointed to the continuing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, despite international calls to halt violations.

The monarch stressed that there could be no security or stability in the region without recognizing the Palestinian people's rights to their land. "Those who believe tyranny grants legitimacy are mistaken, and those who believe time erases the truth are mistaken," Abdullah said, adding that Jordan would maintain its position on Arab causes as his father had before him and his son would after him.

Unified Arab position

Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to its principles, Arab identity and defending Arab causes. He noted that achieving a unified Arab position would remain a priority for the kingdom, which has consistently advocated for Palestinian sovereignty while managing complex security ties with Israel.

Gaza genocide

Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and injuring over 175,000 others, most of them women and children, according to Gaza health authorities. Israeli military operations and attacks by illegal occupiers have also intensified in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The violence has drawn condemnation from Arab states and international observers, with Jordan serving as a critical mediator in regional diplomacy while hosting hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees who maintain hope of returning to their homeland.

Titles :king abdullah iijordanisraelpalestinegaza stripwest bankpalestinian rightsmiddle east
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