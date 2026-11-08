Home
World
Middle East
Saudi Aramco building sustains 'minor damage' in Riyadh attack

Saudi Aramco building sustains 'minor damage' in Riyadh attack

Yenişafak English AA
17:23, 08/11/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Saudi Aramco building sustains 'minor damage' in Riyadh attack
File photo

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry announced that falling shrapnel caused "minor damage" to an administrative building at state oil giant Aramco following an attempted attack on Riyadh, with no casualties reported as the Saudi-led coalition intercepted missiles over the capital early Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry announced on Sunday that falling shrapnel caused "minor damage" to an administrative building at state oil giant Aramco in Riyadh following an attempted aerial attack, while an official source confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Coalition intercepts missiles

The announcement came shortly after the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying missiles over the capital and southern regions of the kingdom early Sunday. An official source with the ministry said in a statement that relevant authorities "promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures."

Houthi attacks persist

The attempted strike marks the latest escalation between the coalition and Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have launched repeated missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory. Cross-border attacks have continued despite multiple rounds of peace talks between the warring parties.

Titles :saudi arabiaaramcoriyadhyemenhouthissaudi-led coalitionenergy ministry
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026