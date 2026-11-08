Saudi Aramco building sustains 'minor damage' in Riyadh attack

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry announced on Sunday that falling shrapnel caused "minor damage" to an administrative building at state oil giant Aramco in Riyadh following an attempted aerial attack, while an official source confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Coalition intercepts missiles

The announcement came shortly after the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying missiles over the capital and southern regions of the kingdom early Sunday. An official source with the ministry said in a statement that relevant authorities "promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures."

Houthi attacks persist

The attempted strike marks the latest escalation between the coalition and Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have launched repeated missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory. Cross-border attacks have continued despite multiple rounds of peace talks between the warring parties.