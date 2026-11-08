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Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Riyadh financial center

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Riyadh financial center

Yenişafak English AA
17:06, 08/11/2026, Sunday
AFP
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Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Riyadh financial center
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Yemen's Houthi movement said it carried out an attack on the financial center in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, claiming the strike targeted economic infrastructure as part of its ongoing campaign against the Kingdom that has seen increased targeting of economic sites in recent months.

The Houthi movement in Yemen said it carried out an attack targeting the financial center in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, describing the strike as part of its ongoing economic warfare against the Kingdom amid heightened regional tensions.

Strike on financial district

The group said it successfully targeted economic infrastructure in the Saudi capital. Riyadh authorities did not immediately confirm the assault or report any casualties, according to security sources. The operation represents the latest in a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi sites.

Cross-border hostilities

Saudi Arabia has faced periodic missile and drone attacks from Yemen since the Houthi movement seized Sanaa in 2014. The Kingdom leads a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the rebels. Despite diplomatic efforts to maintain a ceasefire, sporadic violence has continued along the border and in Saudi territory.

Regional implications

The Houthi movement, formally known as Ansarullah, has expanded its operations beyond Yemen since late 2023, targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea and launching strikes against Israel. The group maintains ties with Iran and views Saudi Arabia as a key adversary in the region. The claimed attack comes as regional powers seek to de-escalate conflicts across the Middle East.

Titles :yemenhouthisansarullahsaudi arabiariyadhking abdullah financial districtmiddle eastcross-border attacks
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