Amsterdam hosts fourth Red Line protest for Gaza

Amnesty International, Oxfam Novib and Save the Children organized the fourth Red Line demonstration at Amsterdam's Museumplein on November 8. Demonstrators dressed in red gathered to demand international action over the Gaza Strip, carrying banners across the square.

Protest demands

The humanitarian groups have staged similar demonstrations to pressure governments regarding civilian protection. The protest marked the latest mobilization in a sustained campaign for accountability.

The Netherlands has witnessed regular protests over the Gaza situation, with Museumplein serving as a central venue for advocacy efforts demanding increased aid access.