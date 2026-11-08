Italy convenes security meeting amid cyberattack fears

Cybersecurity summit convened

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on Sunday convened the National Committee for Public Order and Security to meet Tuesday at the Interior Ministry headquarters in Rome, tasking senior officials with assessing escalating cybersecurity risks and hybrid warfare threats facing the nation's critical infrastructure. The session marks the government's first high-level response to a wave of recent cyber incidents targeting senior officials.

Ministers targeted by hackers

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday that cybercriminals had circulated his personal information on the dark web, exposing his family to "threats and intimidation," according to Italian news agency ANSA. Tajani said the alleged targeting was tied to Rome's support for Ukraine, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity and referred to the activities of "pro-Russian hackers."

Hybrid warfare warnings

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also raised concerns Saturday about the risks posed by hybrid warfare, warning that threats such as the misuse of personal data and information manipulation remained underestimated. The committee will convene on Nov. 10 to review protocols for protecting sensitive government data and critical infrastructure from foreign interference, according to the Interior Ministry.