Kremlin aide calls Abu Dhabi Ukraine talks 'substantive'

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Abu Dhabi negotiations

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday described the trilateral talks on Ukraine held in Abu Dhabi as “substantive” and “quite useful,” following two days of US-mediated peace negotiations.

Speaking to reporters, Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to meet US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner “in the first half” of Thursday.

Possible European talks

Ushakov said the possibility and format of talks with European representatives would be discussed in light of the outcomes of the Abu Dhabi negotiations.

Asked about potential talks between Russia and European representatives, he said, “The matter will be discussed, including in light of the outcomes of the talks that took place in Abu Dhabi yesterday and today.”

Planned meetings

Earlier, Kushner said his visit to Moscow was aimed at reviewing the Abu Dhabi discussions, adding, “We see some openings and some opportunities there.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin on Thursday after their planned talks in Russia.

The visits follow two days of US-mediated trilateral negotiations in the Emirati capital, marking the first direct three-way peace talks since discussions held in Geneva in February.