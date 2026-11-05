Israel's Eisenkot vows to bolster US ties under Trump, form emergency government

Emergency government pledge

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot pledged on Wednesday to renew strategic partnership with the United States under President Donald Trump while establishing a national emergency government, telling supporters that efforts were underway to fulfill the will of the electorate following last week's inconclusive parliamentary polls.

Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, announced on platform X that his team is working to assemble a national emergency government without delay. "Our democracy remains strong and vibrant. We are working to fulfill the will of the Israeli people by forming a new government as soon as possible - a national emergency government," he said, adding that he would introduce new leadership to serve all Israelis and uphold liberal values.

He described relations with Washington as a partnership built on shared democratic values. "Under my leadership, we will renew and deepen that partnership, strengthen the bipartisan foundations that have long sustained it," Eisenkot stated. "I look forward to working closely and constructively with President Trump and his administration, whose friendship and commitment to Israel we deeply value," he added, pledging to work with Washington and regional allies to promote security and economic cooperation.

Opposition coalition

The remarks came one day after Israeli opposition leaders agreed to recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog to form the next government, seeking to avoid another snap election following the inconclusive Oct. 27 vote. Eisenkot reached the agreement with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Lieberman and Democrats leader Yair Golan, who also agreed to begin coalition negotiations immediately.

Differences remain among opposition parties regarding the formation of a coalition that would depend on support from Arab lawmakers, complicating efforts to secure the 61 seats required for a majority government. The leaders nevertheless committed to working toward establishing a national emergency government that could unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his right-wing bloc failed to secure a majority.

Parliamentary arithmetic

Israel's Oct. 27 parliamentary elections left Netanyahu's right-wing bloc with 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, short of the 61 required for a governing majority. Opposition parties secured 48 seats, while Arab parties won 19, potentially giving Netanyahu's opponents enough parliamentary support to recommend Eisenkot for prime minister if they can secure backing from the Arab lawmakers.

Under Israel's parliamentary system, the president consults with parliamentary parties before assigning a lawmaker to form a government. The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to convene on Nov. 10, according to the parliamentary calendar.