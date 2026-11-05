Yemeni forces say 340 Houthi fighters neutralized in 1,322 operations

'Dawn of Yemen' offensive

Yemen's armed forces announced Wednesday that they had conducted 1,322 military operations targeting Houthi positions and capabilities since the launch of the "Dawn of Yemen" offensive earlier this month, reporting that approximately 340 rebel fighters and commanders had been killed or incapacitated alongside the destruction or damage of 114 military vehicles and pieces of equipment. The military spokesperson posted the figures on the US social media platform X, detailing the scope of the campaign as government troops press their offensive to reclaim the capital, Sanaa, and state institutions from the Iran-aligned group.

Territorial gains reported

Units from the First and Third Emergency Divisions seized Houthi positions in Umm Lafifa, Qurun al-Sabir and Duhaydat al-Aqir in Al-Jawf province, according to the statement. In southwestern Taiz province, government forces and allied popular resistance fighters reported advances on several fronts, repelling Houthi attempts to recapture lost positions while maintaining precautions to protect civilians and infrastructure.

Humanitarian toll mounts

The offensive has shattered the relative calm that prevailed since an April 2022 truce, with fighting resuming in July and killing or wounding thousands while displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports. Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.