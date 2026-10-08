Houthi attacks on Saudi airports kill 3, injure 36

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced Wednesday that attacks on two of the kingdom's major airports killed three people and wounded 36 others, with Yemen's Houthis claiming responsibility for the coordinated strikes that marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Casualties at Abha and Riyadh

Abha International Airport was targeted Tuesday in an assault that killed two residents — one Moroccan and one Algerian — and injured 28 others, GACA said in a statement. The wounded included two Saudi citizens as well as Bangladeshi and Filipino nationals, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came under attack Wednesday, leaving one Sudanese national dead and eight people injured, according to the authority. The victims comprised five Saudi citizens, two Egyptians and one Pakistani national, all of whom were transported to hospitals for treatment alongside those wounded in the Abha strike.

Houthi Claims and Regional Tensions

Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for both attacks on Wednesday, with military spokesman Yahya Saree stating that the group targeted King Khalid International Airport with drones and Abha International Airport using ballistic missiles and drones. The strikes represent a marked escalation between the Iran-aligned group and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015, with sporadic cross-border attacks persisting despite diplomatic initiatives. GACA said it continues to coordinate with relevant security agencies to assess damage and implement necessary measures ensuring the safety of passengers and airport employees.