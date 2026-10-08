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Iran to respond to US war proposals via mediators

Iran to respond to US war proposals via mediators

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00:38, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 00:40, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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Iran to respond to US war proposals via mediators
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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran has outlined conditions for ending the war and restoring Gulf security, stating that the response to US proposals will be delivered through mediators while announcing progress with Oman on safe shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.


Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Wednesday that Tehran has formally presented its conditions for halting the war on all fronts and restoring security to the Gulf region and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, adding that the necessary response to US proposals will be channeled through intermediary powers rather than direct diplomatic channels. Speaking to state-run IRNA, Baghaei confirmed that messages between Iran and Washington are currently being exchanged through mediators, with Tehran having clearly outlined its "considerations and conditions" for any potential settlement.

"The necessary response to the proposals of the other side will also be provided through the mediators," he said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic's position addresses both the immediate cessation of hostilities and long-term regional stability.

Rebuttal to Nuclear Deal Criticism

The spokesman issued his remarks in response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who accused Iran earlier Wednesday of failing to seize "multiple opportunities" to secure a nuclear agreement during a press conference in Athens. "Distorting historical facts cannot erase from public opinion the reality of the United States' repeated breaches of its commitments," Baghaei said, citing Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord in 2018 and subsequent military actions against Iranian interests during previous negotiation periods.

Baghaei accused the US of bearing primary responsibility for the current regional instability and the resulting economic consequences affecting energy markets worldwide, arguing that Washington's record of broken commitments undermines any basis for trust.

Safe Passage Agreement with Oman

Separately, Baghaei announced significant progress with Oman regarding the establishment of secure maritime corridors through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that technical consultations between Tehran and Muscat have yielded concrete results. The two countries have agreed upon precise geographical coordinates designating safe inbound and outbound shipping routes through the vital waterway, which handles a substantial portion of global oil shipments.

The arrangement will be formally communicated to the relevant international body in the coming days, he added, as Iran continues diplomatic efforts to strengthen trust and engagement among regional neighbors and ensure freedom of navigation under conditions of heightened military tensions.

Titles :iranunited statesomanstrait of hormuzmarco rubioesmaeil baghaeinuclear dealgulf regionmaritime security
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