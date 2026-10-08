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RSF special tasks commander defects with 300 officers in Sudan

RSF special tasks commander defects with 300 officers in Sudan

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18:19, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:29, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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RSF special tasks commander defects with 300 officers in Sudan
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Lt. Col. Mohammed Azraq al-Fanjari announced on Thursday his defection from Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces alongside 300 officers and soldiers and 30 combat vehicles, calling the ongoing conflict 'a war without a cause' and urging his former colleagues to rally behind the Sudanese Armed Forces.


Lt. Col. Mohammed Azraq al-Fanjari, commander of the Rapid Support Forces' Special Tasks Group, announced on Thursday that he had defected from the paramilitary group along with 300 officers and soldiers and 30 combat vehicles. The commander declared his allegiance to the Sudanese Armed Forces in a video statement circulated on local media, marking a significant break from the RSF leadership.

Speaking in the video statement, al-Fanjari said he decided to relinquish all military duties within the RSF "after an honest review of ourselves and deep reflection on what our country has come to as a result of this futile war." He added that he is siding with "the sanctity of Sudanese blood and the choice of peace," and disassociated himself from any violations committed against civilians during the conflict that has raged since April 2023.

Appeal to RSF fighters

Al-Fanjari apologized to Sudanese families affected by death, displacement or other harm during the war, and called on other RSF members to reconsider their positions and leave the group, describing the conflict as "a war without a cause and without a future." He urged his former colleagues to rally behind the Sudanese Armed Forces and avoid further bloodshed.

Conflict background

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on al-Fanjari's announcement. The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted in April 2023, plunging the nation into a devastating civil war that has displaced millions and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

Titles :mohammed azraq al-fanjarirapid support forcesrsfsudanese armed forcessudan civil warkhartoumsudan
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