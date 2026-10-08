Tanker struck by projectiles off Qatar: UK maritime agency





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported Wednesday that a tanker was struck by multiple projectiles approximately 51 nautical miles north of Qatar's Madinat ash Shamal, confirming casualties onboard and triggering an immediate investigation by maritime authorities.

The maritime security agency received the report at around 1900 GMT concerning an incident located roughly 94 kilometers north of the coastal city, according to UKMTO. The vessel reported being hit by multiple projectiles, though the agency did not specify the extent of damage or the exact number of casualties involved.

Official confirmation

UKMTO stated in an alert that "A tanker has reported being struck by multiple projectiles. Casualties have been reported," providing no further details on the nationalities involved or the vessel's destination. The agency added that authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, UKMTO said, without identifying the vessel or its operator in the initial report. The attack occurred roughly 94 kilometers north of Madinat ash Shamal, placing the incident in waters off Qatar's northern coast.