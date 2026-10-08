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Pezeshkian tells Putin US deal 'not out of reach' if laws respected

Pezeshkian tells Putin US deal 'not out of reach' if laws respected

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00:09, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 00:27, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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Pezeshkian tells Putin US deal 'not out of reach' if laws respected
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday that reaching an agreement with Washington remains possible if the US adheres to international legal frameworks, describing Washington's "double standards" as the main obstacle to a settlement.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that a comprehensive agreement with the United States remains achievable provided Washington respects international legal frameworks, according to a statement from Tehran.

Red lines and obstacles

Pezeshkian briefed Putin on ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington mediated by Pakistan. "Our red line is Iran's national interests and the rights of the Iranian people," Pezeshkian said, adding that if Washington adhered to international legal frameworks, reaching an agreement would not be out of reach. He described Washington's approach as marked by "double standards and maximalism," which he identified as the biggest obstacle to reaching a fair settlement.

Gulf cooperation

Pezeshkian also described Gulf countries as Iran's "brothers" and expressed regret regarding the use of US military bases in those states for attacks against the Islamic Republic. Tehran was prepared to reach a "balanced and fair" agreement that would ensure lasting peace and security in the region, he noted, emphasizing readiness to cooperate with neighbors without outside involvement.

Moscow's backing

Putin reiterated Russia's backing for diplomatic efforts to secure a political settlement to the war and signaled Moscow's willingness to continue facilitating a diplomatic resolution, according to the statement. He stressed the need to respect Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, supporting Tehran's demands for compensation for damage caused during the war and long-term security guarantees against additional attacks.

The war between the US and Israel against Iran began in late February with strikes targeting the Islamic Republic, followed by Iranian retaliatory strikes across the region. Washington and Tehran signed an initial agreement in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to halt hostilities, though implementation has since stalled amid disagreements over security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Titles :masoud pezeshkianvladimir putiniranrussiaus-iran negotiationspakistangulf countriesstrait of hormuz
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