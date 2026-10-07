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Germany's Merz backs Israel while urging Palestinian state

Germany's Merz backs Israel while urging Palestinian state

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15:07, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 15:25, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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Germany's Merz backs Israel while urging Palestinian state
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Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Germany's commitment to Israel's security on Wednesday while insisting that establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel offers the best path to lasting peace, citing the Shoah as a foundational lesson of German identity and warning against rising antisemitism at home.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday reaffirmed Berlin's unwavering support for Israel's security while simultaneously calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel as the most viable route to lasting peace in the region, according to a written statement from his office.

Historical obligations

The conservative chancellor stressed that Germany's commitment to Israel remains rooted in the historical lessons of the Shoah. "We stand for the security and existence of Israel. That is a lesson from the Shoah and part of German identity," Merz said, referring to the Holocaust in which Nazi Germany murdered approximately 6 million Jews during World War II.

Merz emphasized that Israeli friends can count on Berlin's steadfast support as Germany marks the anniversary of the October 2023 attacks, blaming Hamas for the conflict and stating that Germany's thoughts remained with victims, survivors and former hostages while the country stands in solidarity with affected families.

Two-state solution

Merz renewed his call for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that the current task involves laying foundations for a regional order where both peoples can coexist peacefully. "In our conviction, this goal is best achieved through the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel," he said, adding that the German government remains committed to this objective.

Antisemitism warning

Merz also warned of rising antisemitism within Germany that frequently goes unchallenged in daily life. "Jews must be able to live without fear throughout Germany. Jewish life must be able to continue to flourish in our society," he said, adding that Berlin would oppose those who question Israel's right to exist not only on this anniversary, but every day.

The statement coincided with renewed European debates over Palestinian statehood recognition, as Berlin maintains that a two-state solution represents the only sustainable framework for resolving the decades-long conflict.

Titles :friedrich merzgermanyisraelpalestinian statetwo-state solutionshoahholocaustantisemitismhamas
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