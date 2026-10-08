Egypt on Wednesday "categorically" rejected attempts to invoke the Sinai Peninsula in remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, dismissing the statements as "empty threats" timed to coincide with the 53rd anniversary of Cairo's victory in the 1973 war, according to an informed source who spoke to the state-run Middle East News Agency (MENA).

Cairo dismisses remarks as 'electoral rhetoric'

Responding to queries about Smotrich's statements over the past two days, the source said Egypt rejects any attempt to drag the Sinai into such discourse. The official described the remarks concerning Sinai and the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza as "a transparent attempt to use inflammatory rhetoric for electoral purposes."

"The international community is fully aware that the Israeli occupation bears responsibility for making living conditions in Gaza nearly impossible," the source added. Egypt has not and will not accept any scheme to push residents from their homeland, and will not participate in it, the source stated.

Israeli minister warns of losing Sinai

Smotrich said Monday that Egypt would lose the Sinai Peninsula if it attacked Israel. "What would make Egypt not attack us? The understanding that if they attack us, there will be no Sinai at least," he said in a video interview from his home, according to the agency.

His comments came on the eve of Egypt's commemoration of the 1973 war, which paved the way for the eventual return of Sinai following years of Israeli occupation. The timing drew particular scrutiny as Cairo marks the 53rd anniversary of the October victory.

Sisi affirms defense readiness

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Monday that the Egyptian armed forces remained ready to defend the country, its resources and national security "at all times and under any circumstances," the source reported. The source stressed that Egypt rejects having its name drawn into political posturing and maintains its opposition to interference in the internal affairs of any country.

Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty in Washington in March 1979 following the 1978 Camp David Accords. The treaty ended the state of war between the two countries and provided for Israel's withdrawal from Sinai.