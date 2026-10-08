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Rubio: Iran threats not limiting US military operations in Europe

Rubio: Iran threats not limiting US military operations in Europe

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13:45, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 13:54, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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Rubio: Iran threats not limiting US military operations in Europe
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said potential Iranian threats do not limit American military operations across Europe or NATO territory, rejecting suggestions that security concerns have constrained US capabilities following the recent redeployment of bombers from Britain.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that potential Iranian threats do not limit American military operations across Europe or NATO territory, insisting that Washington retains full capability to conduct any necessary actions against Tehran despite recent security alerts in the region.

Rubio rejects operational constraints

Speaking to reporters as he departed Greece for Portugal on the final stop of his European tour, Rubio dismissed suggestions that security concerns had constrained US military posture or limited strategic options. "No. There is nothing we want or need to do against Iran that we can't still do," he said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Bomber redeployment follows security alert

The Pentagon redeployed all American bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire to domestic bases last month following a security alert involving suspicious vehicles near the airbase. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" of Iranian involvement in the incident, while Tehran has categorically rejected the allegations.

Trump confirms deliberate withdrawal

US President Donald Trump acknowledged earlier that unspecified threats had prompted the relocation of the aircraft from the British facility. "Yeah, I think we can say that. They didn't fly out by accident. There were some threats," he said, confirming that the withdrawal was a deliberate response to security intelligence rather than routine rotation.

Titles :marco rubiodonald trumpandy burnhamiranpentagonraf fairfordus military operationsnato
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