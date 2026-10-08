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Israeli artillery strikes southern Lebanon amid drone flights over Tyre

Israeli artillery strikes southern Lebanon amid drone flights over Tyre

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13:49, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 13:57, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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Israeli artillery strikes southern Lebanon amid drone flights over Tyre
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Lebanese state media said Israeli artillery shelled several towns in southern Lebanon on Thursday as unmanned aircraft flew low over the coastal city of Tyre, with the bombardment continuing despite a June 26 framework agreement that calls for Israeli withdrawal and deployment of Lebanese army units.


Israeli artillery struck multiple locations across southern Lebanon on Thursday as unmanned Israeli aircraft flew at low altitude over the coastal city of Tyre, with Lebanese state media reporting shelling in both South Governorate and Nabatieh Governorate. The official National News Agency (NNA) said shells hit the town of Mansouri in the morning hours and later impacted the Zibqin Valley.

Artillery fire also struck areas around Haddatha and Baraachit before dawn, accompanied by heavy machine-gun fire directed toward the town, the agency added.

Surveillance flights over coastal city

Israeli military drones flew at low altitude over Tyre and its surrounding districts on Thursday, according to the same media reports. The NNA did not specify the number of aircraft involved or the duration of the overflight operations.

Truce accord under strain

The bombardment comes despite a framework agreement signed between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26 that provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in vacated areas. Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during recent military operations.

Since March 2, Israel’s war on Lebanon has killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,413 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Titles :israellebanontyresouth lebanonisraeli defense forcesidflebanese national news agencynnabeiruttel avivisrael lebanon war
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