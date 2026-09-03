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Dutch authorities warn of young Western cybercriminal generation

Dutch authorities warn of young Western cybercriminal generation

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16:54, 03/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:04, 03/09/2026, Thursday
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Dutch authorities warn of young Western cybercriminal generation
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Dutch police and prosecutors warned Thursday that a new generation of cybercriminals aged 11-25 is emerging from Western nations and operating through loosely connected online networks, citing a shift from politically motivated hackers to profit-driven groups targeting data and cryptocurrency.

Dutch police and prosecutors warned Thursday that a burgeoning generation of cybercriminals aged 11-25 is emerging from Western nations, operating through loosely connected online networks driven by financial gain and status rather than political ideology.

Shift in threat landscape

Dutch law enforcement officials have shifted their focus from traditional cybercriminals operating in jurisdictions such as Russia to a new wave of offenders emerging from within Western nations. Stan Duijf, the police official responsible for tackling cybercrime, said authorities previously concentrated on regions where Western access remains limited, but are now tracking domestic threats with growing concern.

"These are individuals between the ages of 11 and 25," Duijf said, characterizing the suspects as English-speaking network operators who pursue financial gain rather than political objectives. "They mainly come from Western countries, speak English, work in a sort of online network, and primarily commit data and crypto thefts," he added, noting that the annual Cybercrime Overview identifies profit and status as primary motivators.

Major breaches and digital gateways

"Now we see that there are genuinely Western criminals on the way who are collaborating online and committing serious forms of cybercrime," Duijf stated. The warning follows a significant ransomware attack earlier this year targeting Dutch telecommunications provider Odido, allegedly perpetrated by criminals operating under the moniker ShinyHunters who stole personal information belonging to 6 million customers.

The hackers demanded ransom payments from Odido; after the company refused to comply, the compromised data appeared for sale on illicit online marketplaces. Authorities identified online gaming platforms including Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft as potential recruitment environments where adolescents initially engage in minor digital misconduct before graduating to sophisticated criminal operations.

AI-driven escalation

Police expressed concern that these virtual spaces serve as training grounds where technical skills develop alongside criminal networks, creating loosely organized groups capable of executing large-scale data breaches. Artificial intelligence tools are simultaneously lowering technical barriers for conducting complex intrusions and rendering phishing campaigns increasingly difficult for ordinary users to detect, according to the report.

An estimated 2.5 million people in the Netherlands fell victim to cybercrime during 2025, according to the annual overview published by public broadcaster NOS. The figure represents a significant escalation in digital criminal activity as authorities continue monitoring these decentralized networks.

Titles :stan duijfnetherlandscybercrimeodido data breachshinyhunterscryptocurrency theftartificial intelligencedutch police
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