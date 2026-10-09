Home
World
Middle East
Heavy explosions rock Strait of Hormuz as tankers hit mines: IRIB

Heavy explosions rock Strait of Hormuz as tankers hit mines: IRIB

Yenişafak English AA
00:41, 09/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:00, 09/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Heavy explosions rock Strait of Hormuz as tankers hit mines: IRIB
AA
File photo

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported powerful explosions in the southern Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, suggesting oil tankers using unauthorized routes may have struck naval mines amid heightened tensions over Tehran's warnings against unapproved maritime traffic.


Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Thursday that several powerful explosions had rocked the southern passage of the strategic Strait of Hormuz minutes earlier, possibly after oil tankers struck naval mines deployed in the area. The broadcaster cited military sources saying vessels using unauthorized routes may have hit the mines, though no details were provided regarding the number or identities of the tankers, potential casualties, or damage.

Military sources

Military sources told IRIB that oil tankers traveling through unauthorized corridors may have triggered the underwater explosives. The report did not specify which vessels were involved or whether any crew members were injured, nor did it indicate the extent of damage to any shipping. Iran has repeatedly warned vessels against using maritime routes not authorized by Tehran, heightening concerns over the security of transit through the narrow waterway.

Strategic passage

Thursday's reported blasts come as Iran maintains its warnings against vessels using unauthorized routes through the strategic passage. The explosions occurred in the southern corridor of the waterway, where military sources suggested mines had been deployed.

Titles :strait of hormuziraniribnaval minesoil tankersmaritime securitymiddle east
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026