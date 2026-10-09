



Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Thursday that several powerful explosions had rocked the southern passage of the strategic Strait of Hormuz minutes earlier, possibly after oil tankers struck naval mines deployed in the area. The broadcaster cited military sources saying vessels using unauthorized routes may have hit the mines, though no details were provided regarding the number or identities of the tankers, potential casualties, or damage.

Military sources

Military sources told IRIB that oil tankers traveling through unauthorized corridors may have triggered the underwater explosives. The report did not specify which vessels were involved or whether any crew members were injured, nor did it indicate the extent of damage to any shipping. Iran has repeatedly warned vessels against using maritime routes not authorized by Tehran, heightening concerns over the security of transit through the narrow waterway.

Strategic passage

Thursday's reported blasts come as Iran maintains its warnings against vessels using unauthorized routes through the strategic passage. The explosions occurred in the southern corridor of the waterway, where military sources suggested mines had been deployed.