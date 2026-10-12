Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar on Monday accused the Trump administration of targeting political opponents after federal agents executed a court-approved search warrant at her Washington residence, describing the morning operation as an attempt to intimidate dissent. Federal agents arrived at the Minnesota lawmaker's home at 6 am local time as part of an active inquiry into immigration documents completed during her childhood, according to Fox News.

The first Somali American to serve in Congress stated that the raid marks the latest escalation in a decade-long pattern of harassment by the former president. "Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," Omar wrote on X, confirming her safety while adding: "I will not be silenced."

Congressional office condemns operation

Omar's congressional office denounced the Department of Homeland Security operation as "an outrageous abuse of power," characterizing the move as an unprecedented escalation of executive authority. "No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies," the office said, stressing that the lawmaker has done nothing wrong.

The Justice Department confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations carried out the judicially authorized warrant following Omar's arrival in the United States in 1995 at age 12 from Somalia, where she was born. Tension between the progressive representative and the administration has intensified amid federal immigration crackdowns across Minnesota in recent weeks.