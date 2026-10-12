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Iran's IRGC hits third 'offending' tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's IRGC hits third 'offending' tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Elif Şanlı
21:57, 12/10/2026, Monday
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Iran's IRGC hits third 'offending' tanker in Strait of Hormuz
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday its navy struck a third "offending" supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz within two days, warning that commercial vessels cooperating with the US military in the strategic waterway would face a "decisive response."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday its naval forces struck a third "offending" supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, escalating its campaign against vessels it accuses of disrupting security in the vital shipping lane.

Vessel disabled

In a statement, the IRGC navy said the tanker was hit Monday morning after its crew switched off navigation systems and ignored repeated warnings. The vessel caught fire following the strike, the statement added, alleging that it had attempted to flee the strait and disrupt maritime security.

Warning to commercial fleet

The IRGC navy warned that any cooperation by commercial vessels and oil tankers with the US military in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf would face a "decisive response." The statement did not identify the tanker, its flag or operator, or specify how the vessel was struck.

Strategic waterway tensions

The incident marks the third such attack in two days as tensions remain high in the strategic chokepoint, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments pass. Washington has previously accused Tehran of threatening freedom of navigation, while Iranian officials maintain they are acting to protect maritime security in the region.

Titles :irgciranstrait of hormuzgulftanker attackus militarymaritime security
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