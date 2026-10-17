Ocasio-Cortez transfers $1M to Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has transferred $1 million to the Michigan Senate campaign of Abdul El-Sayed as the 2026 race emerges as one of the most competitive contests for congressional control and a key test of progressive electoral strength, according to The New York Times. "I'm not waking up on November 4th wishing I did more to combat the smears aimed at Abdul. I'm leaving everything I can on the field," Ocasio-Cortez told the newspaper.

Victory fund structure

The donation went to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund, a joint fundraising operation linking El-Sayed's campaign to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee. Ocasio-Cortez raised $4.7 million during the third quarter and entered October with nearly $17.4 million in cash reserves, the report noted. El-Sayed defeated Representative Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary, securing a significant win for the party's progressive faction.

Senate control battle

The Michigan contest could prove decisive in determining which party controls the Senate chamber during the next congressional session. Ocasio-Cortez has simultaneously emerged as a potential contender for the 2028 presidential election. The seven-figure transfer signals both an investment in a pivotal swing-state race and a demonstration of her national fundraising capacity among progressive donors.