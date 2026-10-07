Palestinian authorities say 263 journalists killed in Gaza war





The Gaza Government Media Office announced that 263 journalists and media workers have been killed since hostilities began in October 2023, documenting what the International Federation of Journalists has called the highest journalist death toll in modern history. Ismail al-Thawabta, the office's director, told Anadolu that Israeli forces have detained 50 journalists, with 23 remaining in prison. "Three journalists remain missing: Nidal Suheil al-Wahidi, Haitham Jamal Abdul Wahid and Ahmad Issam al-Agha," he added.

Al-Thawabta stated that attacks have destroyed 16 satellite television offices, 11 radio institutions, 12 newspaper offices, 23 digital media organizations and 27 printing houses, causing approximately $1 billion in losses. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reported that 27 women journalists were among the dead, while nearly 500 others have been wounded. The syndicate noted that Gaza's media corps numbered roughly 1,200 before the war, meaning more than one-fifth have been killed, and between 60% and 75% of survivors have lost their homes or been displaced.

Chronicle of targeted killings

Anadolu's monitoring documented lethal strikes against media workers beginning in November 2023, when Bilal Jadallah, director general of Press House-Palestine, died in an Israeli attack on his vehicle in Gaza City. In early December, Anadolu freelance cameraman Montaser al-Sawwaf was killed alongside his brother Marwan in airstrikes, two weeks after surviving an attack that killed his parents and siblings. Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa died on December 15, 2023, after a drone strike at Farhana school in Khan Younis, where rescue crews were blocked for over five hours.

The killings persisted into 2024, claiming Al Jazeera correspondent Hamza al-Dahdouh and journalist Mustafa Thuraya in a January strike west of Khan Younis, and photojournalist Hassan Hamad in northern Gaza in October. In 2025, Anadolu freelancer Saed Abu Nabhan was shot by a sniper in January, while a June attack killed Palestine Today correspondent Suleiman Hajjaj, cameraman Ismail Badah and Shams News editor Samir al-Rifai. An August 10 airstrike on a tent near Al-Shifa Hospital killed six journalists including Al Jazeera's Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, followed by an August 25 strike on Nasser Hospital that killed five more including Mariam Abu Daqqa.

Continuing danger after truce

Despite a ceasefire announced on October 10, 2025, the death toll rose from 254 to 263, with Saleh al-Jaafarawi shot by armed gangs allegedly linked to Israel while reporting in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood on October 12. In 2026, Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Wishah was killed in April, followed by his brother Ahmad — a cameraman for the same channel — on June 20, alongside journalists Amal al-Shamali, Anas Ghoneim, Abdul Raouf Shaat and Mohammed Qishta.

The destruction of more than 80 percent of media offices has forced journalists to report from displacement tents and hospital courtyards, often without electricity, internet or protective equipment. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has described this reality as "journalism without walls," reflecting the complete loss of physical infrastructure as reporters continue working amid the devastation. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.