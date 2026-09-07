



Oscar-winning US actor Susan Sarandon said Sunday that her outspoken support for Palestinians continues to cost her professional opportunities, telling reporters at the Venice Film Festival that industry gatekeepers remain hostile to her political stance. The 79-year-old veteran made the remarks while promoting The Echo Chamber — an Italian-Belgian production competing for the festival's Golden Lion award — and stated that major talent agencies are actively working against her employment prospects.

Industry blacklist

“I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still,” she told a news conference, adding: “But that’s the power structure. I think among people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome.” Sarandon was dropped by United Talent Agency in 2023 following remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

Political context and new project

The actor said public understanding of the Palestinian cause and US-Israel relations has transformed since the Gaza war began in 2023, with audiences now grasping the scale of American military aid to Israel. “I think that the narrative has completely changed in terms of the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of Zionists with America and our politics,” she said, noting that “nobody really understood” the extent of US support before the recent conflict.

Sarandon thanked director Andrea Pallaoro for casting her in the new film despite industry pressure. “In terms of doing this film, I thank Andrea for that, because he didn’t listen to the warnings,” she said. The Hollywood star’s screen credits include Dead Man Walking — for which she won the Academy Award — alongside Thelma & Louise and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.