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Fenerbahçe Tarfin down Beşiktaş to retain Presidential Cup title

Fenerbahçe Tarfin down Beşiktaş to retain Presidential Cup title

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23:01, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:03, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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Fenerbahçe Tarfin down Beşiktaş to retain Presidential Cup title
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Fenerbahce Tarfin players celebrate after winning the 39th Men's Presidents Cup by defeating Besiktas at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul, Turkiye, on September 22, 2026.

Fenerbahçe Tarfin defeated Beşiktaş 72-59 on Tuesday evening to capture the 39th Men's Presidential Cup in Istanbul, extending their dominance with a second consecutive title after pulling away in the second quarter at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Fenerbahçe Tarfin captured their ninth Men's Presidential Cup title and second in succession on Tuesday evening, defeating Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş 72-59 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall to claim the 39th edition of the prestigious basketball showcase. The Yellow Canaries established control late in the opening quarter, using an 11-0 run to build a double-digit advantage before ending the period 21-10.

They extended their lead in the second stanza as Beşiktaş struggled from three-point range, taking a commanding 46-27 advantage into halftime while limiting the Black-and-Whites to just 17 points in the period. The margin allowed the reigning champions to dictate tempo against their cross-town rivals.

Second-half resistance

Beşiktaş responded after the interval, opening the second half with a 5-0 run and cutting the deficit to 12 points by the end of the third quarter to 58-46, showing signs of a potential rally. The Black-and-Whites pulled within eight early in the final period, threatening a potential comeback.

Fenerbahçe answered with six straight points to reassert control and maintained their advantage down the stretch to seal the 72-59 victory. Wade Baldwin led the winners with 13 points and six assists, while Braxton Key added 11 points and Shavon Shields scored 10, according to Anadolu Agency.

Titles :fenerbahçe tarfinbeşiktaşpresidential cupwade baldwinsinan erdem sports halljaylen nowellturkish basketball
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