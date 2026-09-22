Fenerbahçe Tarfin captured their ninth Men's Presidential Cup title and second in succession on Tuesday evening, defeating Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş 72-59 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall to claim the 39th edition of the prestigious basketball showcase. The Yellow Canaries established control late in the opening quarter, using an 11-0 run to build a double-digit advantage before ending the period 21-10.

They extended their lead in the second stanza as Beşiktaş struggled from three-point range, taking a commanding 46-27 advantage into halftime while limiting the Black-and-Whites to just 17 points in the period. The margin allowed the reigning champions to dictate tempo against their cross-town rivals.

Second-half resistance

Beşiktaş responded after the interval, opening the second half with a 5-0 run and cutting the deficit to 12 points by the end of the third quarter to 58-46, showing signs of a potential rally. The Black-and-Whites pulled within eight early in the final period, threatening a potential comeback.

Fenerbahçe answered with six straight points to reassert control and maintained their advantage down the stretch to seal the 72-59 victory. Wade Baldwin led the winners with 13 points and six assists, while Braxton Key added 11 points and Shavon Shields scored 10, according to Anadolu Agency.