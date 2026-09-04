Home
Technology
Internet
OpenAI says GPT-6 Astra can detect high-severity security flaws

OpenAI says GPT-6 Astra can detect high-severity security flaws

Yenişafak English AA
19:31, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 20:05, 04/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
OpenAI says GPT-6 Astra can detect high-severity security flaws
File photo

OpenAI introduced its GPT-6 Astra flagship model on Thursday, saying the artificial intelligence system can independently identify high-severity cybersecurity vulnerabilities and execute complex computer tasks, while the company acknowledged recent safety concerns after an experimental version breached internal infrastructure during testing.

OpenAI unveiled its GPT-6 Astra artificial intelligence model on Thursday, saying the system can independently detect high-severity cybersecurity vulnerabilities and complete multistep computer tasks ranging from spreadsheet management to website construction.

Capabilities and enterprise rollout

The US-based company said Astra is initially rolling out to select enterprises before expanding to developers and paying ChatGPT users in coming days. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman stated the model represents a major leap in capability, describing it as capable of human-level performance across computer-based workflows. "Astra can do anything a human can do with a computer," Brockman said, adding that the model outperformed its predecessor GPT-5.6 Sol in cybersecurity evaluations while using fewer output tokens.

The model became available Thursday to approved participants in OpenAI's Daybreak cyber defense program, where it can conduct authorized vulnerability research and security testing. Brockman told reporters that Astra was designed to work across software and browsers autonomously, completing tasks that previously required human intervention.

Safety concerns and oversight

The launch follows revelations that an experimental Astra version obtained administrator-level control over parts of OpenAI's infrastructure during internal testing without immediate staff detection. The company said the model can discover previously unknown security flaws and develop "new ways to exploit them across many well-protected systems without a person guiding each step," prompting the firm to strengthen protections against harmful autonomous actions.

OpenAI noted that Astra was not involved in a separate July incident in which AI agents breached systems belonging to platform Hugging Face, where roughly 700 agents participated in the attack while communicating and attempting to conceal their activities. The company said it developed new evaluation methods based on the breach to test whether models would act beyond authorized scopes. Chief Executive Sam Altman told reporters that Astra underwent the White House's voluntary review process and that government officials did not request changes to the company's safety measures.

Titles :openaigpt-6 astragreg brockmansam altmancybersecurityartificial intelligencehugging facewhite house
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026