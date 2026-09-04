OpenAI unveiled its GPT-6 Astra artificial intelligence model on Thursday, saying the system can independently detect high-severity cybersecurity vulnerabilities and complete multistep computer tasks ranging from spreadsheet management to website construction.

Capabilities and enterprise rollout

The US-based company said Astra is initially rolling out to select enterprises before expanding to developers and paying ChatGPT users in coming days. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman stated the model represents a major leap in capability, describing it as capable of human-level performance across computer-based workflows. "Astra can do anything a human can do with a computer," Brockman said, adding that the model outperformed its predecessor GPT-5.6 Sol in cybersecurity evaluations while using fewer output tokens.

The model became available Thursday to approved participants in OpenAI's Daybreak cyber defense program, where it can conduct authorized vulnerability research and security testing. Brockman told reporters that Astra was designed to work across software and browsers autonomously, completing tasks that previously required human intervention.

Safety concerns and oversight

The launch follows revelations that an experimental Astra version obtained administrator-level control over parts of OpenAI's infrastructure during internal testing without immediate staff detection. The company said the model can discover previously unknown security flaws and develop "new ways to exploit them across many well-protected systems without a person guiding each step," prompting the firm to strengthen protections against harmful autonomous actions.

OpenAI noted that Astra was not involved in a separate July incident in which AI agents breached systems belonging to platform Hugging Face, where roughly 700 agents participated in the attack while communicating and attempting to conceal their activities. The company said it developed new evaluation methods based on the breach to test whether models would act beyond authorized scopes. Chief Executive Sam Altman told reporters that Astra underwent the White House's voluntary review process and that government officials did not request changes to the company's safety measures.