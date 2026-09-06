Nigeria's Plateau State closes schools as diphtheria outbreak worsens

School closure order

The Plateau State government in north-central Nigeria has ordered the indefinite closure of public and private primary and secondary schools effective Sept. 7, following confirmed diphtheria cases across four local government areas, according to an official statement released Saturday. The directive applies to institutions that have already resumed academic activities and will remain in force until further notice, said Joyce Ramnap, the state commissioner for information and communication.

School proprietors, administrators and teachers were directed to comply with the order immediately. Parents and guardians were urged to ensure pupils and students remain at home during the closure period.

Outbreak toll and response challenges

The closure affects schools in Jos North, Jos South, Bassa and Wase local government areas, where cases have been detected. State Health Commissioner Nicholas Baamlong said earlier this week that 23 people have died and 143 suspected cases have been recorded since the outbreak began. Nine patients are currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital and Plateau Specialist Hospital.

Baamlong identified shortages of diphtheria antitoxin and late presentation of patients at health facilities as major obstacles hindering the response. He also noted that the state faces difficulties confirming suspected cases due to a shortage of specialized containers required for collecting and transporting laboratory samples. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has been notified of the outbreak, with state officials expecting federal support including emergency supplies of antitoxin and sample-collection materials.

National spread and disease profile

The NCDC reports that eight states — Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Bauchi, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara — account for 98% of confirmed cases nationwide. The agency said 68% of confirmed cases involve unvaccinated individuals. Diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable bacterial infection transmitted through respiratory droplets that can cause severe complications affecting the throat, heart, nerves and kidneys.