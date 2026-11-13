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Dr. Kilaparti Ramakrishna, Senior Adviser to the President and Director of Ocean and Climate Policy at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), based in Massachusetts, USA, said at COP31 that the ocean has long been overlooked in international climate agreements, including the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

He explained that this lack of recognition prompted the establishment of the Ocean Pavilion in the COP Blue Zone in 2022, bringing together ocean research institutions to highlight the ocean’s vital role in addressing climate change.