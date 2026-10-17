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Saudi Arabia cancels cycling championships, golf event amid attacks

Saudi Arabia cancels cycling championships, golf event amid attacks

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11:19, 17/10/2026, Saturday
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Saudi Arabia cancels cycling championships, golf event amid attacks
Credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The Asian Tour postponed the PIF Saudi International and the UCI canceled the Urban Cycling World Championships as security concerns mount in Riyadh.

The Asian Tour on Friday postponed the season-ending PIF Saudi International golf tournament, citing organizational challenges linked to the regional security situation, while the International Cycling Union canceled the 2026 Urban Cycling World Championships in Riyadh after federations withdrew over safety concerns.

Golf tournament postponed

The tournament, scheduled for Nov. 18-21 at Riyadh Golf Club with a $5 million purse, has no rescheduled date. "The Asian Tour remains in direct contact with its players and members regarding the schedule and next steps," the tour said in a statement, adding that "Golf Saudi thanks players, partners and fans for their understanding. Further details will be announced in due course." The Asian Tour recently ended its relationship with LIV Golf after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrew support for the breakaway league.

The DP World Tour's season-ending event remains scheduled in the neighboring United Arab Emirates, according to tournament officials.

Cycling championships canceled

The UCI announced the cancellation of the Urban Cycling World Championships — featuring BMX Freestyle and Trials — with just over two weeks' notice after a joint assessment of regional developments. Australia's cycling federation withdrew its participation on Friday, stating that it "cannot justify exposing our athletes and staff to these risks" while citing government-issued travel advice.

Hours later, the UCI and Saudi Cycling Federation announced that the event "will not proceed." The governing body expressed regret over the decision and thanked the Saudi Cycling Federation for its cooperation. The Saudi federation stated that it remains committed to developing cycling in the kingdom, though officials did not confirm whether the championships would be rescheduled for a later date.

Broader sporting disruptions

The cancellations add to a growing list of sporting disruptions in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League on Tuesday postponed three Matchweek 9 fixtures, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr match against Al Ahli, while FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 on Thursday. Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa has kept open the possibility of postponing the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Five airports in Saudi Arabia have been targeted since Oct. 5, causing deaths, injuries and disruptions to air traffic, according to official Saudi sources. On Wednesday, officials announced that they destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015, though the group has controlled the national capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014.

Titles :saudi arabiariyadhasian tourpif saudi internationaluciurban cycling world championshipshouthicristiano ronaldosaudi pro league
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