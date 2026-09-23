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Roketsan's KARAOK weapon hits aerial target for first time

Roketsan's KARAOK weapon hits aerial target for first time

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12:48, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:52, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Roketsan's KARAOK weapon hits aerial target for first time
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Türkiye's defense firm Roketsan announced on Wednesday that its KARAOK Short-Range Anti-Tank Weapon System successfully engaged and destroyed an aerial target for the first time, expanding the portable system's operational envelope to include airborne threats alongside its primary ground mission.

Türkiye's defense firm Roketsan announced on Wednesday that its KARAOK Short-Range Anti-Tank Weapon System successfully engaged and destroyed an aerial target for the first time, marking a significant expansion of the portable system's operational envelope to include airborne threats.

First aerial engagement

The company said on the US social media platform X that the weapon system demonstrated its agility against airborne threats. "KARAOK, the agile power of the battlefield, successfully hit an aerial target for the first time," the firm stated, adding that the test extends the weapon's effectiveness beyond ground targets. "With KARAOK extending its effectiveness against ground targets to aerial targets, we are strengthening our versatile engagement capability against diverse threats," it said.

Expanded operational scope

Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci highlighted the system's broadened mission profile, stating that the anti-tank platform has now proven effective against airborne threats. "Our KARAOK Short-Range Anti-Tank Weapon System has expanded its operational scope by successfully hitting an aerial target for the first time," Ikinci said, adding that ongoing capability integration ensures field effectiveness. "With the different capabilities we integrate into our systems, we continue to provide effective solutions to changing needs in the field," he noted.

System capabilities

Equipped with an infrared imaging seeker enabling day and night operations, KARAOK delivers armor-piercing performance against both stationary and moving targets. The portable system now offers comprehensive operational flexibility across ground and air defense roles, according to Roketsan.

Titles :roketsankaraokmurat ikincitürkiye defense industryanti-tank weaponsair defenseinfrared seeker
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